Gen Z will quit if they don’t get enough praise, but they’re worth the hard yards

A commuter looks at her phone on the London Underground.

Generation Z is entering the workforce in ever-larger numbers. As an employer, it’s fair to say Gen Z looks at the world – and the world of work – in a way that often surprises their older colleagues.

Born between 1997 and 2012, this generation has been surrounded by technology in a vastly different way to millennials – the elder of which are now comfortably in their 40s. While many of those older millennials encountered the iPhone, streaming, and social media after they had left university, Gen Z grew up in a world dominated by it.

This has shaped how this generation interacts with the world – and what they expect from it. Generation Z is quick to make clear what they like – and what they don’t. They don’t linger in the office after 5.30pm. They are happy to do their jobs – but not so keen to help on anything that isn’t specifically made clear by their job description.

They are also “affirmation addicts” – if they don’t get the praise they think they deserve, they’ll quit – that’s according to research we recently conducted. In fact, they are more likely than any other generation to say a lack of good benefits is their rationale for quitting a job. They’re also the most likely to throw in the towel if an employer’s missions and values don’t align with their own.

This present bosses like me with challenges. Employee turnover remains a problem across industries. With four distinct generations in the workforce for the first time ever, keeping everyone happy means managers have their work cut out to meet every expectation.

So as increasing numbers of Gen Z enter the workforce, what can businesses do? The truth is that Gen Z finds the workplace difficult. Over half of Gen Z workers are frequently stressed or overwhelmed at work – more than all other generations. The same is true with burnout – which they feel more than twice as much as Boomers. Sick leave has hit its highest level in 10 years. It’s little surprise Gen Z takes the most unplanned mental health days off per year.

So, it’s up to managers to support their wellbeing by meeting those expectations for affirmation and reward. Embracing Gen Zvalues at work is a challenge, but the payoffs can be significant: they bring much needed added value to a business’s workforce, especially vital in an economic climate as challenging as this one. Ultimately, employers need to be flexible. When we invest in offering a career that reflects their own needs and wants, we can continue to attract top talent, boost productivity, and enhance innovation.

After all, it’s all good practice. Generation Alpha will be coming to work in just 5 years’ time.