GTO Engineering reveals new Ferrari-inspired, £1.5m Squalo sports car

Ferrari specialist GTO Engineering has confirmed its all-new, sixties-inspired sports car will be called ‘Squalo’. These computer-generated images reveal the final exterior design.

Squalo means ‘shark’ in Italian and the Twyford-based company said the name reflects the car’s ‘shark-like look, instincts and speed’.

This is the firm’s first all-new model – up until now, it has serviced, repaired and restored classic Ferraris, including creating recreations of the legendary 250 GT SWB Berlinetta.

The Squalo is said to pair sixties style with 21st century engineering principles, including the use of 3D printing to aid production.

The Squalo weighs less than 1,000kg and is powered by a bespoke quad-cam 4.0-litre V12 engine, which will be mated to a manual gearbox. Exact specifications – including power and kerb weight – will be revealed in due course.

Motoring Research understands it takes between 300 and 350 man-hours to hand-build the engine (it isn’t clear at this stage how long it will take to build the car in full).

Although it has been designed specifically for the Squalo, GTO Engineering plans to offer it as an off-the-shelf product to fit other cars.

The Squalo is to be priced between £1.28 and £1.5 million, plus relevant taxes, with the final price depending on the specification of the vehicle.

GTO Engineering has not decided the exact number of cars that will be built, but we understand the production run will be ‘in the tens, not the hundreds’.

The first customer cars are expected to roll off the production line – tooling for which is currently underway – in 2023. However, if an order is placed now, you are looking at a 2024 delivery date.

