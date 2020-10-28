GSK profit falls a fifth in the third quarter

Glaxosmithkline (GSK) saw profit attributable to shareholders slip nearly a fifth in the third quarter, but said it was on track to deliver on its guidance for the year.

The update came after the pharma giant announced that it would provide a global coronavirus vaccine programme with 200m doses of its candidate.

Over the three month period profit fell from £1.55bn last year to £1.2bn, a decrease of 17 per cent.

Adjusted operating profit slipped four per cent, while turnover fell eight per cent to £8.6bn.

For the first nine months of the year adjusted operating profit was flat at £7.1bn.

Chief exec Emma Walmsley said: “GSK has responded well to a challenging operating environment this year with disciplined cost control and strong commercial momentum in key growth product.

“This, combined with improving vaccination rates this quarter, means we are on track to deliver within our earnings guidance range for 2020.”

GSK added that profit would be at the lower end of its forecast of a one to four per cent drop.

More to follow.