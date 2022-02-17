Gruelling Haydock conditions point to another Bristol masterclass￼

Bristol De Mai loves it around Haydock

THERE don’t seem to be many places around the country that haven’t felt the wrath of the bad weather recently and Haydock is no different.

The going at the Lancashire track is already heavy, and if as much rain comes as is expected, it’s going to be incredibly hard work.

The feature on the card is the William Hill Grand National Trial (2.40pm) over 3m4f, which is going to take some getting for the 11-strong field.

They are headed by Secret Reprieve who won’t mind these conditions having won last year’s Welsh National on soft ground.

He’s only four pounds higher now and is the most likely winner to my mind, but I certainly don’t want to be taking 11/4 in a race of this nature.

Instead, I’m going to roll the dice with BRISTOL DE MAI who is a real tough nut to crack when he gets his ideal conditions.

He’s known as a Haydock specialist, and it’s not hard to see why with his track record on ground soft or worse an unblemished three from three.

His best days might be behind him, but he ran really well in similar conditions at Lingfield last time and he looks the value call at 8/1 with Fitzdares.

Earlier on the card, I’ll be backing TOP VILLE BEN in the Rendlesham Hurdle (2.05pm) at 8/1.

Like Bristol De Mai he isn’t getting any younger, but he’s a relentless galloper as shown by his good win at Lingfield last time.

This three-mile trip is going to be a serious stamina test and he might just be the one who stays on best when the others have nothing left to give.

POINTERS

Top Ville Ben 2.05pm Haydock

Bristol De Mai e/w 2.40pm Haydock