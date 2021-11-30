Griffon Hoverwork wins major hovercraft export contract in Japan

UK-based hovercraft giant Griffon Hoverwork confirmed it has won a major new contract in Japan, supplying three new 12000TD craft to the country.

Work on the first hovercraft is set to start at the end of January next year, with the last craft to be delivered to the the Oita Prefecture government in Japan in January 2024. The deal is worth around £25m, according to manufacturing news site MTD MFG.

The 23.7m long craft can transport roughly 80 people with a payload of 12 tonnes and a top speed of 45 knots.

The 12000TD model is already used by Hovertravel in the UK, between Ryde on the Isle of Wight and Southsea in Portsmouth.

Versatility

MTD MFT pointed out that the craft has proved to be “a versatile and efficient passenger hovercraft, with the ability to transport high passenger numbers quickly and comfortably.” It has also been adapted to support critical NHS ambulance transfers.

“Overseas clients continue to come to Griffon for the quality that we deliver. Our team are all very much looking forward to working with this latest esteemed customer and providing them with the latest British developed technology. Our work will also allow the restart of a dependable hovercraft passenger route serving the people and visitors of Oita,” commented Adrian Went, Managing Director at Griffon Hoverwork.

“The project will provide opportunities across the range of roles in our business, from graduate engineers, through to supply chain activity, to the complete range of marine workshop skills,” he added.