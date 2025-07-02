Grenfell United welcomes Ulster decision to end Kingspan deal

Ulster Rugby has not renewed its deal with Kingspan, which was criticised in the Grenfell inquiry

Grenfell survivors have welcomed Ulster Rugby’s decision to discontinue its stadium naming rights deal with Kingspan, an insulation maker criticised over the London tower block tragedy.

Ulster announced this week it had begun the process of removing Kingspan branding from its home ground in Belfast after a long-term sponsorship deal with the local firm, which also included front-of-shirt branding, came to an end.

Grenfell United, a group established by survivors and bereaved families of the 2017 disaster which killed 72, urged other beneficiaries of companies linked to the fire to follow suit.

“We welcome Ulster Rugby’s decision to not renew Kingspan’s name on their stadium,” it told City AM.

“Eight years after the Grenfell fire, it is unacceptable for Kingspan to benefit from sponsorship deals or have their name associated with important community spaces.

“This is a step towards accountability, and we urge other organisations to follow suit and cut ties with companies linked to Grenfell.”

Ulster set to name Kingspan replacement

Kingspan still appears on the shirts of Gaelic football team Cavan GAA, on whose website it says it is “creating better buildings for a better world”.

It also sponsors leading Irish golfer Leona Maguire, despite Grenfell United being understood to have written to her multiple times to urge her to drop the company.

Last year fellow golfer Shane Lowry ended his commercial relationship with Kingspan after the Grenfell public inquiry accused it of lying about the safety of its products.

Ulster, who play in the United Rugby Championship, announced in early 2014 that they would not renew the deal with Kingspan. A new stadium naming rights partner is set to be revealed soon.

“Ulster Rugby can confirm that it has agreed terms with an exciting new long-term stadium naming rights partner,” the club said.

“The province has started a removal process of the Kingspan branding within and around the stadium, having now concluded the sponsorship.

“In conjunction with our new partner, we will be making an announcement over the coming weeks.”