Greenberg Traurig opens Hamptons office in push for “work-near-home”

Greenberg Traurig has become the first major law firm to open offices in the Hamptons, as it seeks to adapt to the “new normal” in a vote of confidence that the changes brought about by the pandemic “are here to stay”.

The law firm’s decision to open offices in the wealthy seaside resort comes as the firm seeks to adapt to the “new normal” brought about by advances in technology and accelerated by Covid-19.

In a statement, Greenberg Traurig said it is opening two new Long Island offices, in Garden City and Bridgehampton, to allow its employees to “work-near-home.”

The international law firm, first founded in Miami in 1967, now operates out of 40 locations in 11 different countries across the globe.

In a statement, Greenberg Traurig executive chairman Richard Rosenbaum said its new Hamptons offices will allow the firm to “combine the benefits intrinsic to in-office work, such as camaraderie, collaboration, culture, innovation, and apprenticeship, with the flexibility and convenience to work-near-home.”

Rosenbaum said that advancements in technology have allowed lawyers to “work from anywhere they prefer, not only major metropolitan cities, but also, increasingly, suburbs, resort towns, second homes, and areas perhaps more favorable to their business.”

“We believe these trends, accelerated by the pandemic, are here to stay,” Rosenbaum added.