Gray report to look at alleged lockdown parties in Johnson’s own Downing Street flat

The Johnsons live in the flat above Number 11 Downing Street and not Number 10 as it has more space.

Sue Gray’s report into allegations of lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street will also look into claims that illegal events happened in Boris Johnson’s own flat in Number 11.

The Gray report is expected to be released in the coming week, with The Sunday Times reporting that the senior civil servant is now investigating allegations that Carrie Johnson’s friends visited the Prime Ministerial flat when the UK was under strict Covid rules.

Henry Newman and Josh Grimstone, government aides, both visited the private flat on numerous occasions during lockdown.

It is being argued that the pair visited for work reasons, however some of the investigators working on the report reportedly find this claim dubious as they both worked in the Cabinet Office at the time.

A Whitehall source told The Times: “The investigators are concerned about the flat. Why are two spads [special advisers] from the Cabinet Office going there frequently to have work meetings with the prime minister without any officials present? It doesn’t pass the sniff test.”

The results of Gray’s report will likely decide whether or not Conservative MPs stick with the Prime Minister, after Westminster was abuzz with rumours of a coming no-confidence vote this week.

Some of the key events she will be investigating are the two parties held before Prince Philip’s funeral, which saw only 30 socially distanced people allowed to attend, and a boozy “bring your own booze” bash during lockdown on 20 May 2020.

Johnson was out of London the night before Prince Philip’s funeral, but attended the 20 May event in the Number 10 garden for around 25 minutes.

Johnson continues to insist that he did not know the party was not a work event, however former aide Dominic Cummings has alleged that he told the PM not to hold the party as it would break his own rules.

Speaking to Sky News today, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said: “The whole point of Sue Gray conducting this investigation is that she can look without fear or favour at whatever she wants to look at, and we avoid trial by media or the soap opera of things coming out without being substantiated.

“What I would say in relation to any of this is, if it’s significant, it’s important, Sue Gray should look at it.”