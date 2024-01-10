Grant Thornton UK boss steps down in surprise early departure

Grant Thornton UK has announced that Dave Dunckley will step down as CEO, with its chief operating officer taking over the role until the selection process takes place.

According to a statement, Dunckley took the decision to step down over Christmas, in order to take a break, following five years as the firm’s CEO.

The firm’s COO, Malcolm Gomersall will take over the day-to-day running of the firm while a CEO selection process takes place. Gomersall has been Grant Thornton’s COO since 2019.

Dunckley will remain as a partner in the firm until the end of March to help ensure a smooth transition.

The news comes after Grant Thornton was just cut from the Financial Reporting Council top tier of audit supervision after removing a number of high-profile clients. The firm was demoted the firm from “tier one” to “tier two” status last year.

The accountancy giant gave Dunkley a second, four-year term back in 2022, in the same year the firm was fined £2.3m over its audit of the collapsed café chain Patisserie Valerie.

Dunckley was made CEO of Grant Thornton in 2018, after the auditor’s former CEO Sacha Romanavitch was forced to resign from the firm following a partner revolt.

Grant Thornton said that Dunckley is leaving the firm on “a high point” after its latest accounts for 2022 show that it had grown by 12 per cent net revenue to £610m and 5 per cent profit growth to £121m.

Commenting on his departure, Dunckley said: “Over Christmas, I decided it was time to take a break, following a successful five years’ service as CEO. I am confident that I pass a quality operation into the safe hands of my successor and all our partners.”