Grant Thornton UK elects 20-year veteran as new chief executive

Malcolm Gomersall. Grant Thornton UK LLP. London. United Kingdom.

Grant Thornton UK has appointed its new CEO after Dave Dunckley stood down in a surprise early departure.

The firm’s partners elected Malcolm Gomersall as the new CEO, subject to regulatory approval. He was already running the firm while the selection process took place.

Gomersall was the firm’s chief operating officer, having taken on that role in 2019. He has also been at Grant Thornton for more than 20 years and served in various leadership positions throughout this time, including as head of London audit and tax and as head of people and client experience, prior to taking on the role of COO.

Gomersall was elected to lead the firm for an initial three-year term.

As CEO, his focus is largely on continuing to deliver high-quality work that adds value for our clients, creating an inclusive culture that attracts and retains top talent and driving even greater levels of innovation in how we work with one another and with our clients.

He has also played a role in Grant Thornton’s inclusion and diversity initiatives over the years, with a particular focus on LGBTQIA+ and social mobility programmes.

Earlier this month, Dunckley announced that he took the decision to step down over Christmas, in order to take a break, following five years as the firm’s CEO.

It was stated that Dunckley would remain as a partner in the firm until the end of March to help ensure a smooth transition.

Last July, Grant Thornton was cut from the Financial Reporting Council top tier of audit supervision after removing a number of high-profile clients. The firm was demoted the firm from “tier one” to “tier two” status last year.

Commenting on his promotion, Gomersall said: “I am immensely proud of the progress our firm has made over the past few years and I look forward to continuing this momentum in the years to come.”

“The foundations we have in place mean Grant Thornton is a distinguished leader in quality and our inclusive culture is something which sets us apart to talent, providing significant growth opportunities ahead for us,” he added.