Grand National Free Bets and Betting Offers 2025

The Grand National is one of the most highly anticipated events in the horse racing calendar, alongside the Cheltenham Festival. It is a great opportunity to bet on this exciting market, and the vast range of betting offers and Grand National free bet promotions make it even better. This article will cover everything horse racing betting fans need to know about Grand National betting offers. Users can find detailed information on the top brands, types of offers, terms and conditions, top tips, and more.

The Best Grand National 2025 Betting Offers

Tote – Bet £5 Get £20 in Bonuses

New customers online only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Register between 3/4/25 and 6/4/25 and bet a min £/€5 at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater across sports or racing (if EW then min £/€5 Win + £/€5 Place) within 7 days of registration to qualify. Receive £/€10 Tote Credit, £/€5 sports Free Bet and 50 Free Spins on Big Bass Bonanza within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement.

NetBet – Bet £10 and get a £10 Free Bet

New players only. Bet £10 min. odds 1/1 (2.00). No cash-out. Free Bet available on Bet Builder.

CopyBet – Bet £20 Get £60

Full T&Cs apply. New UK customers only. The qualifying bet should be either a Single or Acca (2+ selections) bet, start at £20, have 1.9 or greater odds and must be settled within 7 days of opt-in. 3 Free bets include: 1 x £20 Free bet Racing (Horse Racing or Greyhound Racing); 1 x £20 Free Bet Live Football; 1 x £20 Free Bet Live. Max payout – £500. 7-day expiry.

Monster Casino & Sports – Bet £20 Get £40

New Players Only. Free bet – one-time stake of £40, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Max conversion: £200. Valid for 7 Days from receipt.

bet365 – Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake.

talkSPORT BET – Get £10 in Bonuses

18+ New customers only. Opt in and bet £10 on any sport at odds of 2.00+ within 7 days of registration. Get a £5 Free Bet on sports and a £5 Slot Bonus for Big Bass Return to the Races, 30x wagering, max redeem £125. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Offer valid until 17:00 on 05/04/2025.

William Hill – Bet £10 Get £10 in Free Bets

18+. Play Safe. Online only. New UK customers only. Re-registered not eligible. Runs from 14:00 04/04/25 to 16:00 05/04/25. Min £10 real money bet on any sportsbook market (Excludes Virtual) at odds of 2.0+ on singles or accas only (complex multiples excluded). 1 Free Bet per customer, credited once qualifying bet settled, to use on any sportsbook market, expires on 06/05/25.

Top Five Grand National Betting Deals

Our list includes a range of great sites with Grand National offers. Below, we look further at our favourite promotions of the top five.

Popular horse racing bookmaker Tote is home to a great range of betting markets and betting options for getting involved with the Grand National. Its platform is really easy to use and simple to navigate, making it great for new customers as well as returning customers to get straight back into it. The site also has plenty of Grand National betting offers up for grabs, including the chance for new customers to get up to £20 in bonuses when placing a £5 bet!

Pros

Lots of betting options.

Valuable betting offers.

Easy to use website.

Cons

The website can be a bit busy.

Another great choice if you are looking for a top bookmaker for placing bets on the races, Netbet offers a modern platform available on both desktop and mobile. Getting started is quick and simple, with a plethora of offers, odds, and betting markets waiting on the other side. Whether you are a new or existing customer, there is plenty available to help you make the most out of your time at the site. Sign up with Netbet to experience all of the platform’s features for yourself, including claiming the Grand National free bets offer for new customers, where there is the chance to claim a £10 free bet!

Pros

User-friendly platform.

Exciting welcome bonus.

Quick sign-up process.

Cons

The site can be slow to respond.

Home to a great selection of horse racing betting markets and competitive odds, CopyBet has become one of the go-to bookmakers for keen racing punters and enthusiasts. Take advantage of the CopyBet tipsters feature, get some inspiration for placing your bets, and explore an incredible selection of betting options and offers for both new and existing bettors. New customers, in particular, can claim a valuable offer on the Grand National with the CopyBet welcome offer of £60 in free bets when placing a bet of £20!

Pros

Tipster feature.

Mobile friendly.

Range of horse racing betting markets.

Cons

Odds can often remain the same.

A bright and bold platform awaits keen sports and horse racing bettors at Monster Casino & Sports. The site is modern and designed with sports bettors in mind. It is easy to use and well-organised, with a range of competitive betting odds across the latest races. It also has lots of promotions available for new and existing customers, including an exciting promo on the Grand National where first time sign ups can claim up to £40 in free bets when they bet £20 using the promo code 40FREEBETS.

Pros

Bright and colourful platform.

Valuable new customer offers.

Range of horse racing betting odds.

Cons

Not as well-known.

A household name in the sports betting industry, bet365 is home to some of the best odds on horse racing. Its website is well-designed and user-friendly while also being fully compatible with mobile devices. There is also a dedicated bet365 mobile app to allow bettors access to their accounts and bets from anywhere. There are frequent promotions up for grabs to help enhance your betting experience at the platform, especially ahead of the Grand National, where new sign-ups can claim £30 in free bet365 bets when they register and bet £10.

Pros

Well-established brand.

Dedicated mobile app.

Competitive odds.

Cons

The site design is very plain.

Grand National Schedule 2025

Opening Day – Thursday 3rd April 2025 Time: Race: 13:45 EBC Group Manifesto Novices’ Steeple Chase 14:20 Boodles Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle Race 14:55 Brooklands Golden Miller Chronograph Bowl Steeple Chase 15:30 William Hill Aintree Hurdle Race 16:05 Randox Foxhunters’ Open Hunters’ Steeple Chase 16:40 Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Steeple Chase 17:15 Goffs Nickel Coin Mares’ Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race Ladies Day – Friday 4th April 2025 Time: Race: 13:45 Huyton Asphalt Franny Blennerhassett Memorial Mildmay Novices’ Steeple Chase 14:20 William Hill Handicap Hurdle Race 14:55 Trustatrader Top Novices’ Hurdle Race 15:30 My Pension Expert Melling Steeple Chase 16:05 Randox Supporting Prostate Cancer UK Topham Handicap Steeple Chase 16:40 Oddschecker Sefton Novices’ Hurdle Race 17:15 Hallgarten and Novum Wines Handicap Hurdle Race Randox Grand National Day – Saturday 5th April 2025 Time: Race: 13:45 William Hill Top Price Guarantee Handicap Hurdle Race 14:20 Turners Mersey Novices’ Hurdle Race 14:55 William Hill Handicap Steeple Chase 15:30 Ivy Liverpool Hurdle Race 16:05 Randox Grand National Handicap Steeple Chase 16:40 Rosconn Group Maghull Novices’ Steeple Chase 17:15 Weatherbys NHSTALLIONS.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race

Types of Grand National Offers

Various types of promotions are offered during the Grand National. Below, we have explained the most commonly offered.

Free Bets

This is easily one of the most commonly offered Grand National bonuses, second only to Bet £X Get £Y, which will be explained later. A free bets promotion provides users with additional bets to use on the festival or race. These offers will come in various forms; some will require a deposit while others won’t, and some will only available to new customers while others will be available to both. Because of this its always vital to understand the free bets promotion you want to claim fully.

Bet £X Get £Y

As we mentioned above, this is the commonly offered promotion for the Grand National. This type of bonus will require users to make a minimum deposit of a predetermined amount. Once this is done, the site will then reward customers with additional funds, which can be used to place bets on The Grand National and sometimes other sports markets too. Like free bets, these can be available to a range of customers and will vary from site to site and promotion to promotion. As such, customers should read T&Cs fully.

Welcome Offer

A welcome offer, which is also commonly referred to as a sign-up promotion, is a way for top horse betting sites to entice new customers to sign up for the site in time for the Grand National. These offers come in many shapes and sizes, but the main criterion worth noting is that they are only available to brand-new customers on the site. If you already have an account with a site with the welcome offer, you will not be able to claim these promotions.

Best Odds Guaranteed

This type of promotion is a great way for users to make sure that they are getting the most out of their funds as possible. A best odds guaranteed promotion will offer users the top odds on a selected market, event, or race, regardless of whether the odds get worse then when they placed the bet. The offer will even go as far as offering the started price of the selection if it is the best odds available.

Faller Insurance

A faller insurance promotion is great for customers who prefer to make safer bets. This is because they will receive some or part of their initial wager back if the horse they have selected falls during the race. Claiming this type of promotion is one of our top tips for making the most out of your Grand National betting experience. More tips can be found later in this article.

How To Claim Grand National Free Bets

Claiming free bets for the Grand National is easy. Just follow the steps listed below.

Decide on a top Grand National site and using the links provided in this article head to the sign up page. Click the ‘Sign Up’ button or any similar variation. Start the account registration process ensuring to fill out all required fields correctly. If a bonus code is required it will need to be entered here. Create your account and verify it. Head to the promotional page and select the offer of choice. Make a minimum deposit if required. Your bonus should become available shortly. Head to the Grand National betting market and place your bets.

Runners at The Grand National 2025

Below, we have listed the confirmed runners of the 2025 Grand National race alongside their trainers.

I Am Maximus – Willie Mullins (IRE) Royale Pagaille – Venetia Williams Nick Rockett – Willie Mullins (IRE) Grangeclare West – Willie Mullins (IRE) Hewick – John Joseph Hanlon (IRE) Minella Indo – Henry de Bromhead (IRE) Appreciate It – Willie Mullins (IRE) Minella Cocooner – Willie Mullins (IRE) Conflated – Gordon Elliott (IRE) Stumptown – Gavin Cromwell (IRE) Hitman – Paul Nicholls Beauport – Nigel Twiston-Davies Bravemansgame – Paul Nicholls Chantry House – Nicky Henderson Threeunderthrufive – Paul Nicholls Perceval Legallois – Gavin Cromwell (IRE) Kandoo Kid – Paul Nicholls Iroko – Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero Intense Raffles – Tom Gibney (IRE) Senior Chief – Henry de Bromhead (IRE) Idas Boy – Richard Phillips Fil Dor – Gordon Elliott (IRE) Broadway Boy – Nigel Twiston-Davies Coko Beach – Gordon Elliott (IRE) Stay Away Fay – Paul Nicholls Meetingofthewaters – Willie Mullins (IRE) Monbeg Genius – Jonjo & AJ O’Neill Vanillier – Gavin Cromwell (IRE) Horantzau D’Airy – Michael Keady Hyland – Nicky Henderson Celebre D’Allen – Phillip Hobbs and Johnson White Three Card Brag – Gordon Elliott (IRE) Twig – Ben Pauling Duffle Coat – Gordon Elliott (IRE)

Smart Ways to Maximise Grand National Betting Offers

As great as claiming promotions for the Grand National is, they can become quite pointless if you don’t know how to best use them, so to help readers, we have listed our top tips for maximising these offers.

Time Your Bets: Closer to the race or event, bookies will often boost their odds or offer to enhance their offers, so timing your bets is the best way to ensure you take full advantage of these. Combine Offers: By combining offers on multiple sites or on one site, users don’t have to spend as much money on their Grand National bets. It can also boost the potential payout amount. Take Advantage of Extra Places Offers: These promotions will pay out additional places during a race. This is great as it gives users more insurance on their bets and avoids the frustration of when your selected horse just misses the first 3 places. Understand Terms and Conditions: Its vital to read all terms and conditions fully before claiming an offer, this should ensure you avoid mistakes and lose your bonus. Exploit Price Boost and Odd Boosts: These will boost the potential payout of a bet so its always worthwhile claiming them when you can. Claim Cashback, Refund and Insurance Offers: These types of offers are a great way to place more secure bets as users will receive some or all of their bet back in certain scenarios. Gamble Responsibly: As fun as it is it is also important to ensure control of your gambling habits by utilising responsible gambling tools when necessary. Do Your Research: Before placing bets on the Grand National we always suggest doing extensive research. This includes preferred conditions, injuries, weather, jockey and trainer records, and more.

Noteworthy Grand National Offer T&Cs

Each Grand National promotion will have a long list of terms and conditions which set out the rules and restrictions of the bonus. Listed below are the main T&Cs to look out for.

Maximum Winnings

This condition sets out the most a user can win using the promotion. This will mean that even if a customer places a bet with the bonus or free bet and the winning is higher than the payout the site will only payout up to the max. Remaining winnings will then be forfeited. But don’t worry, these maximums tend to be quite high.

Minimum Deposit

A minimum deposit is the lowest possible amount a user can deposit in order to claim the promotion they are after. Any deposit lower than this amount will not count towards the qualifying criteria and may even disqualify you from claiming the promotion, especially if it is a welcome offer. It is also worth noting that if you choose to only deposit the lowest amount, then you will likely receive a less lucrative offer. This is especially true when it comes to matched deposit offers.

Market Restrictions

Some promotions available for the Grand National will have market restrictions attached, but what does this mean? Market restrictions set out where customers are able to use their bonus funds and or free bets. Restrictions may apply to races, days, bet types, and more so be sure to read terms and conditions fully before claiming.

There are various types of expiry dates to look out for when claiming Grand National promotions, or any other sports offers for that matter. The first type relates to how long the promotion is being offered at the site; for a Grand National bonus, this will typically be until the end of the event. Other expiries will relate to how long users have to use the bonus once claimed and how long users have to claim the offer.

Other Conditions

However, these aren’t the only T&Cs to look for. Below are some other notable Grand National terms and conditions.

Age Restrictions: To bet in the UK, you must be aged 18 or over.

To bet in the UK, you must be aged 18 or over. Payment Restrictions: Many Grand National betting promotions will set restrictions on what payment methods customers can use to claim or withdraw the promotion.

Many Grand National betting promotions will set restrictions on what payment methods customers can use to claim or withdraw the promotion. Qualifying Criteria: To qualify for any promotion users will have to meet certain criteria; examples include, minimum deposit, age restrictions, country of residence restrictions, new or existing customer, and more.

To qualify for any promotion users will have to meet certain criteria; examples include, minimum deposit, age restrictions, country of residence restrictions, new or existing customer, and more. Country Restrictions: To claim almost any Grand Nation promotion, you must be a UK resident.

To claim almost any Grand Nation promotion, you must be a UK resident. New vs Existing Customer: Some offers will only be available to new customers while others will only be available existing customers on the site so be sure to check for this before attempting to claim an offer.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can I livestream the Grand National?

Yes. Many online bookmakers and streaming platforms will show the Grand National.

Do all bookmakers offer Grand National promotions?

Unfortunately, not all online bookmakers will offer Grand National betting bonuses. However, all the sites listed in this article do.

What site has the best Grand National betting offer?

Tote has the best Grand Nationa betting offers!

When is the Grand National, and what time does it start?

The Grand National lasts three days, starting on Thursday 3rd April, but the Grand National Handicap Steeple Chase takes place on day three at 4 pm.

