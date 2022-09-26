Govt defends unlimited City bonuses: ‘Finance jobs should be in London, not in New York or Paris’

People walk through the Canary Wharf financial district, the beating heart of London’s banking space

The government defended its intention to lift the bankers bonus cap this morning, saying it wants to protect and attract job creation in the City and Canary Wharf, rather than other finance hubs taking over.

“We want finance jobs to be here, to be in London, not in New York or Paris,” said Work and Pensions Secretary Chloe Smith.

Moreover, the Government remains focused on delivering its growth package despite the fall in the pound, she added.

Asked by Sky News about the slide, Smith said: “I am not going to be able to comment on particular market movements and there are various factors that always go into those.

“But the Government is absolutely focused on delivering the growth package as we set out, with various ways that we will be helping both businesses and households to move ahead to growth, and, as I say, to greater opportunity.

“For me in particular in the Work and Pensions department, I want to then be able to help more people into more good and well-paid jobs.”

Asked about the poor polling the Tories were facing, Ms Smith added: “I have every confidence that the kind of support that the Conservatives were delighted to have in 2019 will continue to follow Liz Truss and be able to have a Conservative government in the years to come.”

“I am not going to be able to comment on particular market movements and there are various factors that always go into those.” Chloe Smith this a.m.

“But the Government is absolutely focused on delivering the growth package as we set out, with various ways that we will be helping both businesses and households to move ahead to growth, and, as I say, to greater opportunity.

“For me in particular in the Work and Pensions department, I want to then be able to help more people into more good and well-paid jobs.”

Asked about the poor polling the Tories were facing, Ms Smith added: “I have every confidence that the kind of support that the Conservatives were delighted to have in 2019 will continue to follow Liz Truss and be able to have a Conservative government in the years to come.”