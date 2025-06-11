Government’s £122m case against Baroness Mone-linked PPE firm kicks off

The firm linked to Conservative peer Michelle Mone and her husband, Doug Barrowman, is facing a multimillion-pound civil claim by the Government over a controversial Covid PPE contract.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) announced in December 2022 that it was suing PPE Medpro for £122m, plus £11m in interest, after the firm allegedly breached a contract regarding gowns.

PPE Medpro was given a contract to supply 25m sterile surgical gowns during the pandemic. However, the equipment delivered was never used amid allegations that it did not meet standards.

In total, PPE Medpro received over £200 million from the then-Conservative Government. This contract, along with another one to supply face masks, went through the ‘VIP lane’.

Baroness Mone was under fire after allegations that she lobbied Ministers to award Covid contracts to the firm linked to her and her husband. She also came under fire for lying to the press, as she had previously denied being connected to the firm.

She made an appearance on BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg in December 2023, where she said she regretted and was sorry for not saying straight out: ‘Yes, I am involved’.

The High Court trial kicks off today, where government lawyers will outline their case against the firm to Mrs Justice Cockerill.

A spokesperson for the firm said: “PPE Medpro categorically denies breaching its obligations to DHSC in the supply of sterile surgical gowns during the Covid pandemic and it will robustly defend these claims in court.” The firm instructed London-based Grosvenor Law for its defence, led by managing partner Daniel Astaire.

In addition to facing civil litigation, the National Crime Agency opened an investigation in 2021 into “suspected criminal offences” committed in the procurement of the contracts by PPE Medpro.

It was revealed in January 2024 that, as a result of this criminal probe, Baroness Mone and her husband’s assets, totalling around £75m, were frozen.

This probe is separate from DHSC’s legal action.