Government spending hits £76.5bn as public sector borrowing shrinks

Government spending hit £76.5bn last month, some £3.4bn more than July last year, according to official figures today.

Despite rampant inflation, public sector borrowing shrank by £800m to £4.9bn in the 12-month period, the Office for National Statistics found. However, the figure remains far higher than July 2019.

Net debt in the public sector has swelled to nearly 83 per cent of the UK’s GDP, standing at an eyewatering £2,069.6bn.

More to follow.