Government rolls out further £200 saving to low income households with £67m insulation plan

Thousands of low-income households across England will benefit from a further £200 reduction in energy bills, as part of the government’s insulation upgrade plans.

Downing Street is rolling out £67m to improve insulation and install low-cost clean heating in 4,300 off-grid gas household, which are currently reliant on alternatives such as bottled gas and oil to heat their homes.

The funding is part of the government’s Home Upgrade Grant (HUG) scheme, and the grants will pay for measures such as wall and roof insulation, thermostats and room heating controls.

It is expected to be delivered before the end of March next year.

It is the first round of funding from £950m allocated to the HUG scheme by the government last year, and will be available over the next 3 years to 2025.

Meanwhile, the £950m allocation is a segment £6.6bn the government is investing to decarbonise buildings, of which over £2 billion is aimed specifically at lower-income households.

Business and Energy Minister Lord Callanan said: “This funding will make a real difference to thousands of low-income households – saving them up to £200 a year on their energy bills through upgrades like better insulation.”

This follows the government’s announced £9.1bn package of support to help households with rising energy bills.