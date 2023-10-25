Government on the hunt to tackle Britain’s unemployment gloom

The government is looking to tackle the unemployment rate ahead of next year’s election (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s top business advisor is reportedly on a hunt to tackle Britain’s unemployment crisis as next year’s election looms.

According to a Bloomberg report, Franck Petitgas met with recruitment and payroll business Employment Hero last week to discuss in detail how to get Britons back to work.

Reforming the labour market could be important to the government’s growth agenda, and much of the conversation was about remote work access improvement for disabled or sick workers as well as parents, the report added.

The efforts come after worrying surveys about unemployment rates in the UK — which have risen to 4.3 per cent, the highest rate in nearly two years.

However, for those who wish to become active in their job search, chances of securing long-term employment could be low.

The Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) and KPMG found earlier this month that the number of permanent placements by recruiters fell recently as companies were reluctant to commit to hiring new workers.

Meanwhile, efforts to get workers aged over 50 back into work by closing the skills gap have reportedly stalled. Adults aged 55 to 67 make up just five per cent of attendees of free 16-week skills camps put on by the government, but represent a quarter of England’s working age population, government data has shown.