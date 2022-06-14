Government finalises extension to coal power plant as winter crisis looms

The Government has secured an extension to operations at one of the UK’s three remaining coal power plants, as it scrambles to ensure supplies are secure ahead of the cold winter months..

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng revealed on Twitter that EDF’s West Burton A Power Station will remain online in case it is needed over the winter – following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and spiralling wholesale prices.

He said: “With uncertainty in Europe following the invasion, it’s right we explore all options to bolster supply.”

This comes after extensive negotiations between the Government and the French energy giant, with the plant previously set for closure in September.

The plant, which is based in Lincolnshire, is not expected to stay operational beyond the latest extension, with the Government committing to closing down all three remaining plants by 2024.

City A.M. understands EDF has already run a full safety check on the plant – which could provide enough power for 1.5m homes.

Kwarteng also revealed discussions with the two other plants are “ongoing” – which include Drax’s coal terminal at its Yorkshire power station, and part of Uniper’s energy plant in Nottinghamshire.

They are currently both due to close this autumn.

The units could generate electricity for about 4m homes when running at full capacity.