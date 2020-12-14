Government enters funding talks with EDF over Sizewell C nuclear plant

The government has today confirmed that it has entered talks with EDF over funding options for the Sizewell C nuclear power station in Suffolk.

The announcement, which came as ministers unveiled the long-awaited energy white paper, could see the government take a financial stake in the project.

Read more: Sizewell C: Nuclear plant under scrutiny over Chinese role

It comes after months of uncertainty regarding the future of the UK’s nuclear stations, which many consider to be central to Boris Johnson’s climate change commitments.

Twin-reactor plant Sizewell C is a clone of Hinkley Point C in Somerset, and could provide up to seven per cent of the country’s electricity.

At the moment, the project, which is slated to cost around £20bn, is part-funded by Chinese state-owned firm CGN.

However, in recent weeks there have been reports that the company is looking to pull out of the plant amid a worsening of relations between London and Beijing.

Until this morning, doing so would have called the future of the project into question, a potentially grave blow for the nuclear industry in this country.

Tom Greatrex, Chief Executive of the Nuclear Industry Association, said: “The Government’s decision to enter advanced negotiations with EDF on Sizewell C is very good news for our environment and our economy.

“Sizewell is a vital next step towards the net zero power mix we need for the future. As well as at least 60 years of constantly available clean electricity, this project will provide thousands of highly skilled, well paid and long term jobs across the supply chain, at a time when they are badly needed.”

At the moment, the UK has eight working power plants, providing around 20 per cent of the country’s power, but four of these are due to shut by 2024.

Before the Open newsletter: Start your day with the City View podcast and key market data

In recent years, a number of newbuild projects championed by former Tory governments have stalled, including Wylfa in north Wales, which Japanese firm Hitachi pulled out of in the summer.

With officials still consulting on a new funding model – the Regulated Asset Base – which would see consumers pay for the project through higher bills – the sector seemed to have reached a standstill.

But last week the government’s climate advisers said that the country would need to develop eight gigawatts of new nuclear power by 2035 in order to hit its climate targets.

New plan a ‘decisive shift’ away from fossil fuels

Alongside the nuclear commitment, the white paper will also lay out a number of extra pledges, which it said would support 220,000 jobs around the country over the next decade.

These include a plan to save consumers money through a system which automatically switches them to a lower energy tariff.

In addition, it confirms that the UK will set up its own Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) from 1 January to replace the EU ETS, ruling out the prospect of a carbon tax.

The replacement scheme will be more ambitious than the original, with the cap on emissions allowed within the system will be reduced by 5 per cent from day one.

Today’s commitments follow shortly after Johnson’s 10 point climate change plan, which was released last month, and included a pledge to ban the sale of all new petrol and diesel cars by 2030.

Read more: Government seeks site for world’s first nuclear fusion plant

Business secretary Alok Sharma said: “Today’s plan establishes a decisive and permanent shift away from our dependence on fossil fuels, towards cleaner energy sources that will put our country at the forefront of the global green industrial revolution.

“Through a major programme of investment and reform, we are determined to both decarbonise our economy in the most cost-effective way, while creating new sunrise industries and revitalising our industrial heartlands that will support new green jobs for generations to come.”