Government borrowing hits record £128bn in coronavirus quarter

Government borrowing rocketed to an all-time record £128bn between April and June 2020, official statistics showed today.

That was a massive £103.9bn rise compared to the same period in 2019, and more than double the £55.4bn total borrowed in the previous financial year.

June borrowing hit £35.5bn for the government, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

That was five times higher than the previous year. But that fell below a Reuters poll of economists forecasts pegging the sum at £41.5bn after a downward revision for May.

Public sector net debt skyrocketed as a result to £1.984 trillion – equivalent to 99.6 per cent of GDP. That was revised down slightly compared to estimates in May.

More to follow.