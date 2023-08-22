Government borrowing: Another new debt record as interest hits July high

Government borrowing came in slightly lower than expectations

The interest paid on government debt hit its highest July level on record as government borrowing continued to rise, albeit significantly less than expected.

According to figures from the Office for National Statistics, the government had to pay £7.7bn in interest in July, £1.5bn more than last July and the highest July level since records began in April 1997.

More positively for the government, total borrowing in July came in at £4.3bn, which was lower than the £6.0bn predicted by the Office for Budgetary Responsibility (OBR) meaning the government’s fiscal position is stronger than expected.

However, it was still £3.4bn higher than last July and the fifth highest level of July borrowing on record.

Read more UK economy shrugs off recession risk after growing faster than expected

The stronger performance came thanks to better than expected tax receipts, which were £3.9bn more than last year.

Government debt in total came to £2.6trn, or around 98.5 per cent of the UK’s GDP.

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt said: “As inflation slows, it’s vital that we don’t alter our course and continue to act responsibly with the public finances.

“Only by sticking to our plan will we halve inflation, grow the economy and reduce debt,” Hunt continued.

Britain’s public finances have become much more imbalanced due to a series of shocks hitting its economy over the last 15 years.

Banking crises in 2008, Brexit, the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have all raised public borrowing and squeezed growth.

Before the financial crisis, debt as a share of GDP was a little over 35 per cent.

Economists have warned that the Bank of England’s efforts to tame inflation by raising interest rates could balloon the UK’s debt servicing bill over the coming years.

A large chunk of the UK’s debt pile is also tied to an old measure of inflation known as the retail price index, which has taken off over the last two years, raising the debt servicing bill. Consumer price inflation fell to 6.7 per cent in July, a faster than projected fall.