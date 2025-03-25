Government approves Lower Thames Crossing

The £10bn Lower Thames Crossing road tunnel could be one of the UK’s most expensive projects

Ministers have given the go-ahead to the £10bn Lower Thames Crossing road tunnel, one of the most expensive infrastructure projects in UK history.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander approved the development consent order (DCO) for the scheme on Tuesday.

It will be funded primarily by the private sector, according to the Financial Times, confirming speculation after hints from Chancellor Rachel Reeves in a speech earlier this year.

Plans for the Lower Thames Crossing involve the construction of a 14-mile road and tunnel, the largest in the UK, to the east of London and running under the River Thames.

The project aims to alleviate pressure off the highly congested Dartford Tunnel. One official told the FT it would be a “key strategic route” for drivers, freight and logistics moving between southern England and the Midlands.

“This demonstrates this government’s commitment to delivering the vital infrastructure the country needs,” they added.

While the plan has the backing of some local politicians and business groups, it faced criticism last year after revelations its planning application had reached more than 350,000 pages, nearly 250 times longer than War and Peace.

Costs have risen from around £6bn to nearly £10bn since the scheme was first put together in 2018. Construction is expected to start in 2026 or early 2027.

Jim Dickson MP for Dartford said: “For far too long governments have dodged making a decision on the Lower Thames Crossing leaving Dartford residents to endure endless gridlock.

“Now under this Labour Government, the new crossing has finally received the green light and will be built.

“This decision will unlock economic growth across the country and finally deliver a solution to the traffic chaos faced by my constituents on a daily basis.”

Businesses in the region welcomed the announcement, which comes fresh off the back of the Planning and Infrastructure Bill and ahead of the government’s Spring Statement on Wednesday.

Kate Willard OBE, Chair of the Thames Estuary Growth Board, said: “The Lower Thames Crossing is a bold and forward-looking investment that opens up new opportunities well beyond the Thames Estuary.

“By opening up vital new routes for trade, travel, and transport, LTC will create jobs, support businesses, and strengthen national connectivity, helping to deliver the fair economic growth the UK needs and make a real difference to people’s lives.”

Andrew Baxter, chief executive of the Dartford-headquartered freight company, Europa Worldwide, said: “Logistics UK previously estimated that up to £200m is lost every year in productivity due to congestion at the Dartford Crossing, with businesses across the country feeling the pressure of delays to delivery and stifled trade.

“For UK exporting businesses – many of whom are key contributors to the UK economy –

this can cause thousands of pounds worth of delays, which risks reputations and has huge

financial ramifications if consumer demand can’t be met.

“Therefore, we have always supported the campaign for the Lower Thames Crossing. The

alternative 23km trade link between Essex and Kent will connect the North, Midlands and

Channel Short Straights, where over half of all goods are traded between the UK and EU.”

Critics described it as a distraction ahead of Wednesday, where the government is expected to announce a range of spending cuts.