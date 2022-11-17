Government announces Solvency II reform to unlock wave of investment

Hunt confirms plans to ditch Solvency II measures

The government has revealed plants to legislate reforms to Solvency II rules today in a bid to unlock ‘tens of billions of pounds’ of investment from the UK’s insurance giants.

In the Autumn statement today, the Chancellor said the government would look to make the UK the world’s “world’s most innovative, dynamic and competitive global financial centre” and would push ahead with plans to unlock billions of pounds from insurance firms.

“So to further support investment across our economy, I can also announce we are publishing our decision on Solvency II, which will unlock tens of billions of pounds of investment for our growth-enhancing industries,” the chancellor said.

In the consultation response published on the reforms shortly after Hunt’s statement, the government outlined plans for the new regime of “Solvency UK” and said the “financial services regulatory framework must adapt to the UK’s new position outside of the European Union”.

Ministers are now poised to legislate to change the risk margin for long term life insurance firms and broaden the ‘matching adjustment ‘ eligibility criteria. in a bid to free up capital from firms.

The Chancellor also said the government would use its “Brexit freedoms” to slash EU-era rules across digital, life sciences, green infrastructure, financial services, advanced manufacturing.

I want to go further, so today I protect our entire research budget and confirm that we will increase public funding for R&D to £20bn by 2024-5 as part of our mission to make the United Kingdom a science superpower.

Among the headline measures is the much touted Solvency II reform which government is hoping will free-up insurance firms to pump investment a flood of investment into the UK.

Solvency II rules have been at the heart of the government’s plans to spur a Big Bang 2.0 in the financial services industry by loosening the capital buffers on the UK’s insurance giants.

The plans have been at the heart of a dispute with the Bank of England however over concerns it will make the industry less safe.

In a statement today, the PRA said “the government’s goal of promoting growth and productive investment, and has a primary duty to protect insurance policyholders.

“Following the government’s announcements today about its plans to legislate reforms to Solvency II, the key decisions will now be for Parliament and we will implement those decisions faithfully.”