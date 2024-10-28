Government and business need a new deal to navigate today’s uncertainty

Labour must prove it will embrace business with its Budget on Wednesday, argues Julia Onslow-Cole

By year end, over half of the world’s population will have participated in a national election.

With so many voters going to the polls, and the potential for disruptive transitions, concerns

about widespread political uncertainty have been chipping away at economic sentiment for

much of 2024. Given the wider global economic and geopolitical headwinds, this uncertainty

risks dragging much of the world – not least the UK – into recession, scuppering the ‘soft

landing’ that central banks have been trying desperately to deliver. Unless the world’s

leading governments – His Majesty’s Government included – double down on meaningful

engagement with business leaders to shape the forward policy agenda, the world’s major

economies are heading for years of economic stagnation.

By its very nature, democratic politics generates a base level of policy instability. But even

accounting for that inherent unpredictability, the surprises that electorates have thrown up so

far this year have given global business leaders some confounding new political landscapes

to navigate. In the face of this political uncertainty, the collective voice of national business

communities is more important than ever – it’s time private sector leaders found it and

governments listened.

With less than a month to go before Americans head to the polls, businesses have already

been anticipating increasingly volatile markets for months. With Vice President Kamala

Harris taking up the 2024 Democratic nomination, we have a candidate who, while promising

for a host of reasons, has had less than 100 days to make her positions known to voters.

After initial momentum swung in behind Harris, polls now point to coin-toss of a contest,

likely putting key long-term business decisions on hold given the wildly different yet equally

plausible policy platforms of both candidates.

Turning to other markets, India’s coalition government, instead of a Modi landslide, has

forced investors to rethink strategies on the sub-continent. In South Africa, Jacob Zuma’s

crafty rearguard action resulted in an unexpected coalition government, which complicates

already muddied waters for investors. In Europe, France’s National Assembly earthquake

election now threatens the legacy of Macron’s economic reforms, while Austria faces

instability as the far-right Freedom Party’s narrow win leaves businesses in doubt as to who

will govern in Vienna. And if that wasn’t enough, Japan’s new Prime Minister has called snap

elections to happen in a matter of weeks.

Here in Britain, we were promised stability, but the mood feels febrile. The upcoming budget

is casting a long dark shadow, as businesses fret over what will emerge from the

Chancellor’s Red Box on 30 October. Having weathered a cost-of-living crisis, soaring

inflation, higher borrowing costs, and trade tensions, the political groundwork done to

prepare for the budget has put a real dent in confidence. Despite the narrative of impending

economic doom, the upcoming Budget represents a chance to shift the narrative by

reshaping our economic discourse, and businesses must rise to the challenge by engaging

proactively with the Government down this final stretch.

Should the worst come to pass, the private sector will need to respond. As the Chair of the

London Chamber of Commerce and Industry, I’m in constant contact with businesses across

all sectors and ranging in all sizes. From my engagement with them, it is clear that we need

to push for three fundamental pillars to achieve the growth that the Government has

committed to deliver.

First, we need a tax system that will mobilise private capital, not send it running to

jurisdictions abroad. At the same time, public investment will also be key to the economic

transformation we need. By strategically channelling funds into sectors that enhance

productivity, we can cultivate an economy which can be fuelled by sustained growth. Our

focus must shift from short-term fixes to investments in the infrastructure and industries that

will shape the UK’s future.

Second, planning reform needs to happen to unlock the UK’s potential and ramp up

productivity. Bureaucratic red tape and outdated regulations are stifling growth opportunities.

We need agile, forward-looking planning policies that allow businesses to expand and

innovate. Government must engage with stakeholders to craft a more dynamic framework for

growth.

Finally, we must make sure that we cultivate a workforce capable of competing on the global

stage. To keep Britain open for business, the government must attract and retain the best

talent from around the world. The industries that will define our future—AI, green energy, and

life sciences—rely on a highly skilled and mobile global workforce. While we need to see a

boost in investment in skills in the UK, we must also ensure that visa and immigration rules

adhere to the needs of businesses. Restricting businesses from accessing the best global

talent is not only damaging to individual firms, but a blow to the UK’s economy and our future

prosperity.

While this list is by no means exhaustive, it would give British business the foundation

needed to get back to sustainable growth. With so much of the world reeling from political

uncertainty, Britain has returned to stability. But if we cannot use that stability to generate

share prosperity then what is the point? A strong voice for business and a willing ear from

Government is the only way to do that.

Julia Onslow-Cole is Chair of the London Chamber of Commerce & Industry and a Partner at

Fragomen