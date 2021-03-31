Google steps up fight against fake news with $29m contribution to new EU fund

Google will pay $29.3m to the newly formed European Media and Information Fund in a bid to combat fake news, the company said on Wednesday.

The contribution comes amid criticism that the tech giant is not doing enough to debunk online disinformation.

The pandemic and the US election prompted a spike in misinformation last year, with many blaming social media for a lack of proactiveness in tackling the issue.

Regulators have indicated that they may act via heavy-handed restrictions.

The European Media and Information Fund launched last week and aims to enlist researchers and fact-checkers to help in the fight against fake news. The fund has a duration of five years.

“While navigating the uncertainty and challenges of the last year, it has proven more important than ever for people to access accurate information, and sort facts from fiction,” Matt Brittin, head of Google’s EMEA business, said.

The European Digital Media Observatory, which includes fact-checkers and academic researchers, will evaluate and select the projects.

