Google searches for inflation surge by 1000 per cent and overtake Coronavirus

A a stall holder sells vegetables to a customer at Bolton Market. Inflation is set to continue rising

Google searches for inflation have now overtaken people concerned by Coronavirus.

Between July and October of this year, searches for inflation have surged by more than 1000 per cent compared to last year.

This comes as the UK, US and large parts of Europe are gripped by soaring energy and food prices due in part to the Russian war in Ukraine. This has contributed to rising inflation.

Figures shared by MoneyTransfers.com show Google searches for inflation have now overtaken Coronavirus this month.

Read more Bank of England to launch record rate rise to step up fight against 40-year high inflation

They said this trend took place as a new consumer survey showed inflation was at the top of the list for people’s biggest worried in 12 different countries.

Two-fifths of people saw inflation as their number one concern, with Poland, Argentina and Turkey among the most worried.

As the pandemic’s impact dies down due to vaccinations, despite warnings of a ‘twindemic’ this winter due to Covid and flu, coronavirus searches were ranked 10th in the list of people’s concerns.

Only 12 per cent of people in 29 countries now see it as a top concern.

“The rising worry is to be expected, especially after a damaging few years post-COVID-19”, said Jonathan Merry, CEO of MoneyTransfers.com.

“Inflation is a damaging phenomenon, and it’s right that people are concerned about it. Given how impactful the pandemic was, and with an unavoidable recession on the horizon, it’s understandable that society’s current outlook isn’t overwhelmingly positive or optimistic. But it’s also a time for people to come together, as many did so valiantly throughout Coronavirus.”