Google maintains search dominance thanks to ads, AI and cloud

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, reported a blockbuster earnings report on Thursday evening, driven by surging profits and rapid advancements in AI and cloud computing.

The Magnificent Seven tech behemoth posted revenue of $90.2bn, a 12 per cent increase year over year.

Meanwhile, net income surged 46 per cent to $34.5bn, far exceeding Wall Street expectations.

Its performance triggered a more than seven per cent after hours rally in Alphabet stock.

Matt Britzman, senior equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said the firm was still the ‘king of search’.

“AI is powering new features and driving momentum across our business”, said chief executive Sundar Pichai.

“We’re excited by the early reaction to AI Mode and the continued success of AI overviews, now reaching 1.5bn users monthly”.

But even as Alphabet reaps the benefits of AI spend, recent tariff headwinds and mounting antitrust actions are intensifying pressure for the search giant’s future.

Pichai cautioned about the effects of this external environment, adding: “We’re not going to speculate about the broader tariff landscape, but we expect the rollback of the de minimis exemption to be a headwind, particularly for ad spend from Asian retailers”.

Advertising, which remains Google’s core profit engine, generated $61.7bn in the first quarter.

Yet, Forrester senior analyst Nikhil Lai warned this strength may not last: “Advertisers weren’t dealing with tariffs in Q1, so that performance doesn’t reflect current uncertainty”, he said. “Google’s ad revenue may be pressured as consumers pull back globally.”

Forrester’s principal analyst, Lee Sustar, noted that while the firm’s cloud revenue jumped 28 per cent, “in terms of operating income, it accounts for just over seven per cent of Alphabet’s total.”

He also warned that any regulatory push to break up Alphabet could complicate the cloud business, which “functions as an enabler of Alphabet’s wider operations”.

Meanwhile, chief business officer Philipp Schindler pointed to rising challenges. “We’re seeing some pullback in brand advertising, with more spend shifting to direct response”, he said.

Despite the pressure, the search titan remains focused on growth.

It announced a $70bn share buyback and raised its dividend by five per cent.

Yet, regulatory and geopolitical risks are on the rise, which even Silicon Valley’s most powerful players aren’t immune to.