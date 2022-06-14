Goodbye 90s nostalgia: Microsoft pulls plugs on Internet Explorer after 27 years

(Photo Illustration by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

In another blow to millennial tech nostalgia, Microsoft announced it will be axing the Internet Explorer browser after 27 years.

From tomorrow, users will be directed to Edge, the newer browser, with the Internet Explorer software being completely discontinued in the coming months.

Microsoft said in a statement: “Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications”.

Firefox and Google’s Chrome have outpaced Internet Explorer as the go-to browser, which has only been worsened as Apple and Google’s dominance heightened.

Chrome dominates around 70 per cent of the web page browser market, while Microsoft, which launched Internet Explorer back in 1995, hasn’t introduced any major upgrades or new versions since 2016.

But it’s not just Microsoft that is pulling the plug on 90’s kids’ favourite tech relics.

Last month, Apple announced that it would be calling it quits on the iPod after more than 20 years.

The tech giant revealed that while you can still pick up its most recent iPod Touch, it will be discontinued once supplies run out.