Goldman Sachs to combine private investing units

The bank will combine units that invest in private companies, property and other hard-to-access deals, the Wall Street Journal reported. Read more: Saga shares rise as it partners with Goldman Sachs to offer savings products
Goldman Sachs’ existing merchant-banking unit, which has £100bn invested in private assets, will be central to the new division.
The unit will also include the bank’s private equity and property divisions, which sit under the bank’s asset management division.
Reports said the bank is poised to raise money this year for a real estate equity fund. Read more: HSBC to hire Morgan Stanley after cutting broker ties with Goldman Sachs
In April Goldman Sachs chief executive David Solomon said there is a “very significant alternatives asset manager inside Goldman Sachs”.
“We see opportunities to expand what we’re doing for clients in that business and be a little more focused on growing our client franchise around those activities”, he told Bloomberg.
City A.M has contacted Goldman Sachs for comment.