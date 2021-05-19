Golden eagles and wildcats could return to England

The UK government announced a scheme to reintroduce wildcats and golden eagles back into the country.

Reintroductions and habitat restoration work will help reverse decline of wildlife and meet new legally binding biodiversity targets, said the government in a new announcement.

Golden eagles have been almost completely absent from English skies for around 180 years, and wildcats, it is widely believed, have not lived in the country for over 200 years.

Environment secretary George Eustace observed, while announcing the new scheme, that the “UK is sadly one of the most nature depleted countries in the world”.

Legislation for the new rewilding plans announced by the government will be brought in under amendments to its long-awaited environment bill.

Positive responses

Conservationists and interest groups have responded positively towards the announcement to reintroduce golden eagles and wildcats.

“There has been a massive decline in wildlife over recent decades, leaving Britain one of the world’s most nature-depleted countries” Chief executive of Rewilding Britain, Rebecca Wrigley, told the Independent. She added that schemes that reintroduce “apex predators” can restore the balance and help “nature get back on its feet”.

Natural England have set up a “species reintroductions task force” to examine how species, which have been lost because of human activity, can be brought back. The task force will also look at ways of restoring natural habitats to meet new biodiversity targets to reverse the decline of wildlife.

