God Save The Queen: Ministers push for patriotism with a daily national anthem and more union jacks

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries and her team push for more union jacks, national anthem singing and ‘other expressions of patriotism’ on the BBC.

Culture minister Chris Philp told MPs the “more we hear the national anthem sung, frankly, the better” in response to a suggestion from a Tory colleague for the BBC to play it at the end of its programming for the day.

Andrew Rosindell (Romford) told the Commons: “I know the minister will agree that the singing of the national anthem is something that provides great sense of unity and pride in our nation.”

“So in this year of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, will the minister take steps to encourage public broadcasters to play the national anthem and ensure the BBC restores it at the end of the day’s programming before it switches to News 24?”

Dorries could be heard saying “fantastic” while her frontbench colleague Philp emphasised the importance of patriotism, like flying the Union Jack.

He also suggested that more could be done within schools to make this happen.

Liverpool-born Dorries has already committed a £22m funding package to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this year, and she has spoken openly about her patriotism and British pride.