‘Gloucester Rugby won’t be at panic stations yet, but Skivington on thin ice’

(Photo by Bob Bradford – CameraSport via Getty Images)

Derby day defeats are never savoury affairs but for Gloucester fans their 45-27 loss to Bath last Friday, having led 20-10 at half-time, will have sent waves of worry across the Cotswolds.

I am never one to push the panic button early when it comes to sacking coaches or making changes at the top, and I don’t think that would be the right call for the Cherry and Whites at the moment.

But in one month’s time, if Gloucester lose this weekend to Exeter Chiefs and then to the likes of Leicester Tigers and Bristol Bears, George Skivington’s time at the helm of the club could be scuppered.

Not good enough for Gloucester

A club like Gloucester should not be lingering towards the bottom of the Premiership table and in the Challenge Cup – rather than the more prestigious Champions Cup – but in Skivington’s three full seasons in charge, the Cherry and Whites have finished second bottom, fifth and then second bottom again. And that’s not good enough.

Last weekend’s opponents are a good example of what can happen in a realistic timeframe. Bath settled on South African Johann van Graan as director of rugby and have seen steady improvement.

Gloucester’s opposition this weekend, Exeter, have had the same director of rugby for over a decade and faced a mass exodus of senior players last season. But they have found a coaching style that has seen a host of new faces become part of a side who have won three of their five matches this year.

Skivington’s coaching team, of Dom Waldouck in defence and James Lightfoot Brown in attack, still feels very fresh as an outfit.

Pull the trigger?

Dom is a pal of mine but Gloucester were sliced open far too easily against Bath, as they were against Sale a week earlier. I don’t know Lightfoot Brown to that degree but their attack lacked a little bit of ruthlessness, and has done so all season, despite their half-time lead.

But somewhere in the club there will be players, international level and otherwise, who are looking at the club and themselves and wondering whose fault it is.

Most players are very needy — I know that because I was one — and they want affection, support and results. When those things aren’t happening it can be difficult.

I hope the bosses at Gloucester don’t pull the trigger on Skivington too early. English rugby can never have enough coaches performing at the highest level, but if something doesn’t change in the Premiership and the side are teetering around the bottom for a third season in four under their maestro, it could be curtains.

Mateo on the move

It is really sad when a player with the quality of Newcastle Falcons winger Mateo Carreras leaves the Premiership for France but it is a sign of where the league is.

The pacey Argentine featured in the World Cup semi-finals and deserves more than sitting bottom of the table with his club, alongside his fellow wide man, Englishman Adam Radwan.

But the money will be better in France and it is a great league for wingers at the moment, with the likes of Henry Arundell and Jack Nowell among the overseas talents gracing the Top14.

It is a great league and I loved my time over there. The Premiership, and Newcastle, need to give star players something to stay for. And quickly.

Former England Sevens captain Ollie Phillips recently swam the English Channel to raise money for Head for Change, a charity aspiring to achieve positive change for brain health in sport. Follow Ollie on Twitter to donate.