Struggling Gloucester boss Skivington handed surprise England coach role

EXETER, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 19: Gloucester’s Head Coach George Skivington during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Exeter Chiefs and Gloucester Rugby at Sandy Park on November 19, 2023 in Exeter, United Kingdom. (Photo by Bob Bradford – CameraSport via Getty Images)

England rugby chiefs have taken the surprising step of appointing under-fire Gloucester boss George Skivington as head coach of England A.

Skivington is currently presiding over the worst run of league results in Gloucester’s history – nine consecutive Premiership defeats – following Sunday’s loss at Bath.

But the 41-year-old has got the nod from Twickenham top brass to take charge of England A for their fixture against Portugal next month in Leicester.

“It’s a massive honour to be asked to lead the England Men’s A team,” said Skivington, who will be assisted by Gloucester colleague Dom Waldouck and Northampton coach Sam Vesty.

“I recognise the trust they have placed in me with this opportunity, and I look forward to linking up with the coaching group and the squad in February.

Read more English rugby must double down on overseas ban, insists Premiership boss

“I’m delighted that Dom Waldouck will be joining me as defence coach. His passion for the game and dedication to his craft makes him an exciting young coach who I think will develop to be one of the best in the country.

“The England Men’s A team will serve as a good opportunity for young English players on the cusp of international honours to show what they’re about.”

Skivington is a former lock who played for Saracens, Wasps, Leicester and London Irish but never represented the senior England team.

He did play for England Saxons, as England A were previously called, however, and captained the side to success in the Churchill Cup in 2010.

As a coach he has worked at Ealing Trailfinders, London Irish and Samoa, but Gloucester is his first position as head coach.

He took charge in the summer of 2020 after Gloucester poached him from Irish but his tenure has turned sour this season, with the club second bottom of the table.

England A is designed to be a bridge between the England Under-20 side and the senior set-up, offering young players more opportunities to play and develop.

England head coach Steve Borthwick will pick the squad for the friendly against Portugal, which will take place on Sunday 25 February.

Skivington is likely to be handed a squad that includes some players from the fringes of Borthwick’s senior set-up.

“Historically it has been a platform for some of the country’s next best players to showcase their talent whilst representing England,” RFU Executive Director of Performance Rugby, Conor O’Shea, said in November.

Skivington is set for an England role despite Gloucester’s poor form

“Portugal demonstrated their capabilities as a rugby nation on the world stage in recent months with their attacking flair and passion – we can’t wait for more of that in the New Year. They are a team possessing many bright stars for the future and are a befitting opponent for our A squad.

“England Rugby wants to be part of providing game time and mutual collaboration for emerging nations such as Portugal, who have a great deal to offer to the game and I’m sure both they and our A side will gain a lot from February’s match.

“This builds on partnerships we have with other emerging nations and are looking to develop further links with other emerging unions.”