Glorious chance for Crawford to strike with Forever

Brett Crawford has already had two winners in his debut season training in Hong Kong.

REGULAR racing pundits will have been quick to mark down Sunday’s Serenade as a next start winner in waiting after the Jamie Richards-trained gelding never saw daylight down the home straight over seven furlongs at Sha Tin a fortnight ago.

The five-year-old seeks redemption in division two of the Hung Luen Handicap (1.40pm) over the extended mile, with Zac Purton jumping aboard, having partnered him to victory back in April.

He is, however, still rated six pounds above his last victory, and sometimes not the most reliable of performers, so it could be worth taking him on.

Rookie Hong Kong trainer Brett Crawford has already stamped his name in the winners’ list a couple of times this season and saddles fair handicapper FOREVER GLOROUS, who finds himself one pound below his last winning mark.

Trial form should never be taken at face value, but it is hard to get away from his recent prep performance at Conghua, when beating Positive Smile, Oldtown and Matters Most.

The latter two both subsequently won at Sha Tin on Sunday, while Positive Smile was beaten in a photo earlier on the card.

Crawford will hope to complete a double, when he saddles course specialist Encountered in the Class Two Lei Yue Mun Handicap (2.45pm) over nine furlongs.

At the revised weights, the six-year-old is rated to reverse form with his conqueror Lo Rider on their running over the extended mile last month, but both may be surprised by well-handicapped JUMBO LEGEND.

This noted strong-finishing performer got going too late behind both Lo Rider and Encountered in that contest, but is handicapped to gain his revenge this time.

POINTERS

Forever Glorious 1.40pm Happy Valley

Jumbo Legend 2.45pm Happy Valley