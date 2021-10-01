Global Group UK Investor Summit kicks off tomorrow

The UK Investor team are hosting their first in-person event in two years, launching the Global Group UK Investor Summit tomorrow.

The Summit will take place at the StoneX Stadium, home of Saracens Rugby Club, in north west London.

Several high profile entrepreneurs and business leaders will be speaking at the Summit, including:

Allan Leighton, chairman of Brewdog, Co-Op and Pizza Express

Former chief executive of the Football Association, Martin Glenn

Nigel Wray, ex Dominos chairman

Stephen Hemsley, serial entrepreneur

Head of equities at Premier Miton investors, Gervais Williams.

Another eagerly anticipated panel session taking place is the ‘Investing in Consumer, Investing in Women’ session, which features four leading female business leaders.

These include former Bumble board member and Peanut founder, Michelle Kennedy, founder of FLOWERBX, Whitney Bromberg Hawkins, co-founder and chief executive of HURR, Victoria Prew and founder of Hoste and Glassette, Laura Jackson.

The Summit will welcome a variety of fast growing small and medium sized businesses who will be exhibiting and presenting throughout the day.

Amongst the exciting small-medium sized businesses exhibiting are Belluscura, OTAQ, Franchise Brands, The Property Franchise Group, Cambridge Cognition, SigmaRoc, Connectd, Stubben Edge, The Car Crowd, Shawbrook Bank and Chapel Down.

A full list of exhibitors and speakers can be found here.

City A.M. readers can grab free tickets to the Global Group UK Investor Summit by heading here and inputting the discount code ‘CITYAM21’ when purchasing a ‘Standard Summit Ticket’.

StoneX Stadium boasts over 400 car park spaces which are available to all delegates on the day and don’t worry if the fuel shortage has caught you short, the team at UK Investor are laying on shuttle services from both Hendon Central & Mill Hill East stations from 8am-4:45pm which will be running every 25 minutes! The stadium’s postcode is NW4 1RL.