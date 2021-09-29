Crypto Summit LIVE: Updates from the heart of the City

Exploring the Metaverse

The future is digital according to proponents of the Metaverse, a virtual-reality fantasy scape where people interact as digital avatars.

“Formal education now is not worth doing in almost any subject,” said Jamie Burke, the CEO of Outlier Ventures. “Decades year old theory does not take into account any of this new digital world.”

What is the Metaverse?

The metaverse is all about disrupting traditional concepts of finance.

“The metaverse is finance, culture and tech all converging together,” Burke explained. “The pure metaverse is both virtual and physical.”

Justin Banon of Boson Protocol said that in the near future people making physical retail purchases will expect digital assets as well.

“There’s going to be a blurring between physical and digital. The buying of physical items will be blurred with e-commerce and metaverse commerce,” said Banon.

“Its time for formal education to catch up. The world is changing so quickly that its hard for those changes to feed back into education and be taught.”

NFTs

NFTs are one of the building blocks of the metaverse. Digital tokens of ownership will be an increasingly important medium of exchange in the digital world. This change will benefit both creators and purchasers according to Esmay Luck-Hille of SuperRare.

“It gives the creator of NFTs direct control of their relationship with their audience without relying on an intermediary platform,” said Holly.

Is tech advancing too fast for regulation to keep up? 2pm-3pm

Representatives from the UK’s House of Lords, UK lawyers and Binance came together to discuss the pace of crypto regulation at City A.M.’s crypto summit this afternoon.

Moving forwards

Lord Holmes of Richmond MBE assured audiences that an awareness of the need to regulate crypto is growing.

“There’s no question that crypto regulation is getting more coverage than it was when I started,” Holmes, who helped to set up a parliamentary group on Fintech in 2016, said.

He called for international governments to come together and collaborate on creating a regulatory framework for crypto.

Binance says

Lynn McConnell, Head of Compliance at Binance UK, said that a regulatory “patchwork” better describes the direction of regulation than a cohesive global approach.

Other panelists were less optimistic about the direction of change and criticised government intervention in digital asset regulation.

"Regulation tends to be a political powder keg."



"Are they protecting the public? No."



Jason Meyers at City A.M.'s crypto summit.

Getting your burglar to leave a business card

James Ramsden QC, said: “we are being very reactive instead of proactive in terms of regulation.”

He said that current KYC regulations are weak on many crypto currency exchanges.

“Relying on a selfie of someone holding an ID card for your KYC is like getting your burglar to leave a business card. You might know them you might not,” said Ramsden.

Diversity and Inclusion: 11am-12pm

In the second talk of the day audiences were treated to insights from expert speakers on diversity and inclusion – Helen Disney, Bridget Greenwood and Dr Maxine Room CBE.

Bridget Greenwood, Helen Disney and Dr Maxine Room CBE at today’s Diversity and Inclusion panel.

Is crypto inclusive enough?

Bridget Greenwood stressed the importance of opening up the crypto space to everyone.

“12 men own half of the world’s wealth,” said Greenwood.

“Unless we are going to make the same mistakes as before we need everyone around the development table,” she continued.

Dr Maxine Room CBE said that companies need to do more to promote diversity and inclusion in crypto.

“When you talk about diversity and inclusion it’s not necessarily at the top of companies’ agendas – even though they like to jump on the bandwagon,” said Dr Room.

“The number of times I’ve walked into a room as a CEO and people have thought I’m the secretary or the tea lady.”



Dr Maxine Room CBE for the diversity and inclusion panel at City A.M.'s crypto summit.

Women

Increasingly crypto is opening up to a more diverse audience. A study by Coinbase found that 43 per cent more women invested in crypto during Q1 of 2020 compared to the previous year.

Homeworking during the pandemic has also had a positive impact on allowing women into the crypto space, according to Helen Disney.

“We’re not as hung up on the rules,” said Helen, saying that allowing women to work from home could increase diversity amongst the tech workforce. “There’s more acceptance that people have a life not just a job.”

“You can do what you want and nobody really cares and that’s very liberating,” she added.

“Women are seen as a risk,” – says @RoomMaxine, the first black female principal in Wales and the second in England, at @CityAM's crypto conference.



“I was always questioned.”



“We come under more scrutiny around risk.” — Lily (@lilycsrj) September 29, 2021

Confidence or competence

Bridget Greenwood spoke about a gap between confidence and competence.

“Men unfortunately seem to have more confidence than competence and for women it’s the other way around,” she said.

DeFi Summit : 9:30-10:20am

The day kicked off with a talk on DeFi, the metaverse and Web 3.0 chaired by Monty Munford of the Sienna Network.

Speakers at the Engines of DeFi talk. (L-R) Monty Munford, Pete hill, Clem Chambers, Max Luck-Hille, Chloe Diamond, Ken Olling.

What is DeFi?

Audience members were treated to some excellent definitions of the often mystifying term: Decentralized Finance (DeFi).

“DeFi is finance without gatekeepers,” said panel member Ken Olling of MELD. “That’s what has been magnetic about it for the past year and a half.”

Max Luck-Hille of Alkemi said “it’s the ability to become your own bank.”

When asked what’s holding back DeFi adoption Luck-Hille pinned it down to a lack of education: “There’s a huge information gap between people who have fallen down the rabbit hole and are absolutely pumped about it and those who are like: what?“

Even the experts can get their fingers burned when it comes to investing in DeFi



Tech journalist @montymunford revealed that £25k of Ether stolen from his account would now be worth £500k…



"They owe me a house," said Munford at today's @CityAM crypto summit. 🏚️ — Lily (@lilycsrj) September 29, 2021

Young People in DeFi

DeFi adoption is predominantly being driven by large institutional investors. However, uptake is also strong amongst young people.

Of the 125m people in crypto 20 per cent of them are under 18 according to MELD labs’ Ken Olling.

“They are working with derivatives and liquidity, but can’t get bank accounts,” Olling said.

“They can play fortnite and tell you what a Fibonacci replacement is,” he continued, confirming he has met an 18 year old who was able to draw down $500k from his crypto holdings on his birthday.

The ‘Rock and Roll’ of this generation

The panel, which included Chloe Diamond of Swash, Pete Hill of Cudos, Clem Chambers of Online Blockchain, Max Luck-Hille of Alkemi and Ken Olling, were split over whether young people should be trying their luck in the murky world of DeFi.

Clem Chambers was emphatic that young people will be at the forefront of crypto adoption going forwards.

“The rock and roll of this generation is crypto,” he said. “Crypto will change the world.”

Registration starts at 8.30

The curious and confusing world of cryptocurrency currently sits at a complex crossroads. Regulation and taxation loom large in the rear-view mirror, while governments and banks seem hell-bent on setting up road blocks to slow down the race towards mass public adoption of digital assets.

Cryptocurrencies feature high on news agendas – and seldom for the right reasons – yet, still, most of us haven’t the slightest clue how or why they work.

For many, it feels as though this baffling ‘digital gold’ is beyond the reach of our own comprehension and the preserve of those with intimate knowledge of computer programming.

James Bowater on his way to the Day One venue at ETC Venues Fenchurch Street where four rooms will be hosted by Eden Base, Boson Protocol, CMS Law and Ovio HQ with a gathering of speakers at City A.M.'s Crypto A.M. 2021.

So, allow City A.M. to further your understanding of ‘the future of money’ at our Crypto A.M. London Blockchain and DeFi Summit – right here in the heart of the City today and tomorrow.

Come and mingle with some of the UK’s brightest crypto and blockchain minds today – the very people who make this industry tick.

Learn about how cryptocurrency and the technology that underpins it works, network with those who can open doors into this mysterious world, and discover how you can become involved.