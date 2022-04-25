Global financial markets jittery amid fresh China Covid lockdowns

It’s been an unsteady start to the week in the crypto markets, with the Bitcoin price dropping below $40k again on Saturday and falling further this morning to around the $38,500 mark.

The price of the leading cryptocurrency is currently down around three per cent over the past 24 hours. The fall means that Bitcoin yesterday closed a fourth consecutive weekly candle in the red for the first time since June 2020.

Other major cryptocurrencies have fared even worse, with Ethereum down four per cent. XRP and Uniswap are the big losers today, both down around eight per cent.

The price activity this morning echoes a wider decline across global financial markets amid anxiety over the general health of the global economy, with China’s fresh Covid-19 lockdowns adding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the rising cost of living.

The correlation between Bitcoin and traditional markets has been high this year, and today’s crash is a key reason why it concerns many investors. The UK’s stock market has opened at its lowest in five weeks, while China’s stock market has tumbled 3.5 per cent today to its lowest level since late May 2020.

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/research

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1.772 trillion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, April 24 2022, at a price of $39,469.29. The daily high yesterday was $39,845.92 and the daily low was $39,233.54.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $732.84 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $12.173 trillion and Tesla is $1.038 trillion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $24.18 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 36.95%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 23, in Extreme Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 42.07. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 39.23. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“In a world, going digital, Bitcoin is becoming collateral, and most investors are just starting to move from zero.” Bloomberg senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone

What they said yesterday

Big news?

My feed still full of tweets about #CentralAfricanRepublic accepting #bitcoin, even though initial reporting of this was iffy & half hearted. Good summary of actual situation here from @bitcoinist & @Excellion, please read. @QE4Everyone https://t.co/xxyXzndyPa — Jason Deane (@JasonADeane) April 25, 2022

Every day we’re hodlin’…

💥 MASSIVE: Over 64% of all #bitcoin has not moved in over a year, the highest amount ever recorded.



HODL ✊ — Dennis Porter (@Dennis_Porter_) April 24, 2022

Happy Anniversary…

✨ 4 years ago to the day, 'The Bitcoin Standard' was officially published on Amazon.



It would be translated in 30 languages and become the most influential book yet written on #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/57XWIluEFX — RIZZO (@pete_rizzo_) April 24, 2022

Cautionary Notes

