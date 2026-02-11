GitLab Transcend Showcases How Intelligent Orchestration Helps Accelerate Innovation Velocity Across the Software Lifecycle

All Remote – GitLab Inc., the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps, today hosted GitLab Transcend, an exclusive virtual event for technology leaders highlighting the true potential of agentic AI for software delivery.

GitLab Transcend showcased how software teams are orchestrating AI agents across the entire development lifecycle. Attendees learned how this approach helps accelerate innovation by automating hundreds of routine tasks that traditionally slow down software teams while maintaining enterprise-grade security, compliance, and governance.

Event highlights include:

Keynote by GitLab Chief Executive Officer Bill Staples on the AI paradox in software delivery. While AI tools can deliver up to 10x productivity gains in coding, developers spend only about 52 minutes per day writing code, resulting in only incremental improvements in total innovation velocity and delivery. Staples demonstrated how GitLab’s Intelligent Orchestration helps solve this challenge by unlocking agentic AI automation across the entire software lifecycle, aligned with an organization’s standards, compliance requirements, and workflows.

Keynote by GitLab Chief Product and Marketing Officer Manav Khurana detailing the three core components of Intelligent Orchestration: the new Agentic Core, combining GitLab Duo Agent Platform with unified context to enable agentic AI across the software lifecycle; Unified DevOps and Security, simplifying the end-to-end process for software development; and Enterprise Guardrails, providing deployment flexibility that helps keep teams in control while moving faster.

Customer spotlight with Southwest Airlines ® discussing how GitLab Duo Agent Platform enables their technology teams to ship mission-critical software faster while maintaining the reliability and resilience required for 24/7 airline operations.

Session by GitLab Vice President of Customer Experience Sherrod Patching sharing results from organizations including Ericsson, Deutsche Telekom, and Barclays. Patching also announced a new assessment program launching next month to help organizations measure their software delivery maturity and chart their modernization path.

Partner discussion with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) exploring how the GitLab and OCI partnership scales customer deployments by delivering pre-validated, enterprise-ready solutions that combine GitLab's intelligent orchestration with OCI's cloud economics.

Product demonstrations showing how software teams and their AI agents collaborate across the entire software lifecycle, with clear visibility to AI's impact on real-world software engineering metrics.

Launch of a virtual hackathon where developers can create custom agents and flows to share with the broader GitLab community. The hackathon runs through March 25, 2026, with the best projects earning a permanent spot in GitLab's AI Catalog.

To watch the recording of GitLab Transcend, visit: https://about.gitlab.com/events/transcend/virtual/.

Supporting Quotes:

“Our managed services program with Data Intensity allows customers to focus on innovation instead of operations by delivering a fully managed GitLab experience on OCI with enterprise-grade security and SLAs,” said Victor Restrepo, group vice president, North America engineering, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure . “Together, GitLab’s intelligent orchestration and OCI’s cloud economics give organizations the flexibility and performance they need to succeed.”

"The reality is teams want AI for hundreds of use cases across the software lifecycle, and adding AI feature by feature simply doesn't scale," said Manav Khurana, chief product and marketing officer at GitLab. "With GitLab's platform approach, teams can orchestrate AI agents across planning, development, testing, security, and deployment using the same context, permissions, and security model. That's how I see AI becoming operational, shareable, and governed across your organization."

About GitLab

GitLab is the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps. GitLab enables organizations to increase developer productivity, improve operational efficiency, reduce security and compliance risk, and accelerate digital transformation. More than 50 million registered users and more than 50% of the Fortune 100* trust GitLab to ship better, more secure software faster.

*Fortune 500® is a registered trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited, used under license. Claim based on GitLab data. Fortune 100 refers to the top 20% ranked companies in the 2025 Fortune 500 list, published in June 2025. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of GitLab.

