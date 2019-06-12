Getlink blames Brexit for slump in traffic numbers

Channel Tunnel operator Getlink has blamed dwindling passenger traffic numbers on the political uncertainty caused by Brexit. Getlink, which used to be called Eurotunnel, transports passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles across the Channel. It reported an 11 per cent drop in truck traffic in May after British businesses de-stocked the items they had initially build up in preparation for the UK to leave the EU on the scheduled departure date of 29 March. Meanwhile, passenger shuttles transported 213,613 tourist vehicles, down seven per cent on May last year, which Getlink said was the result of the later Easter holidays pushing down demand.Getlink will publish its figures for June on Thursday 11 July.