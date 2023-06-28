‘Get the companies under control!’: Microsoft president tells UK to get AI safety in order

Microsoft president Brad Smith said the UK had to make sure it was ahead on AI regulations

Microsoft president Brad Smith has reiterated that the UK needs to prioritise AI safety in its quest to become a global leader in new technologies.

“Let’s get the companies under control”, Smith said, speaking at a packed Chatham House event on Wednesday afternoon, where he argued that a licensing regime is necessary on both a national and international level.

The seasoned US tech veteran, who has previously lived in the UK for a stint of time, echoed his calls earlier this month for a licensing regime for artificial intelligence firms to ensure AI models are used safely.

According to Smith, the UK has a key opportunity to present a “new paradigm” for AI safety management when it hosts the first major global AI safety summit later this year.

Smith warned of entering into a new AI era with “unbridled exuberance”, and instead urged the UK to take a more pragmatic approach by identifying and managing problems such as AI safety.

Speaking at London Tech Week a few weeks ago, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he wants the UK to be the “home” of global AI safety regulation.

As well as this, he said it was crucial to tighten cybersecurity and funnel out ‘altered content’ from social media in the run up to UK and US elections next year.

As well as emphasising the importance of safety, Smith said the UK should build on its strong suits, such as its “extraordinary” strength in science.

“Every science field is going to be transformed by AI”, Smith said, “make sure UK is at the forefront of this”. He urged the government to provide more funding to speed this up.

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair and British Chamber of Commerce president Baronness Martha Lane Fox joined Smith on the panel at Chatham House.

Among other issues, they discussed the importance of limiting biases in AI systems and of the UK getting organised if it wants to be a world leader in AI.

At the event, the expert trio discussed the UK’s role in the global governance of AI and took questions from the audience.