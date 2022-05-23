Germany open to EU ban on Russian oil imports that excludes Hungary

Germany’s Economy Minister has revealed his country could support an oil ban on Russian imports that excludes Hungary.

Hungary is continuing to withhold support for more sanctions on Russian energy supplies following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Robert Habeck told German radio he was disappointed a proposed six-month phase out of Kremlin-backed oil supplies had still not been agreed between European Union (EU) member states.

He said: “If the Commission president says we’re doing this as 26 without Hungary, then that is a path that I would always support.”

The EU has held extensive talks with Hungary over the prospect of an oil ban, which is supposed to be the centrepiece of a sixth package of sanctions against Russia.

However, with Hungary seeking additional opt outs over piped supplies, as well as more time to discontinue imports, the EU has been unable to confirm a ban – which requires unanimity.

If piped supplies are included in ban, the country wants hundreds of millions of euros to mitigate the cost of ditching Russian crude, demands that the EU has so far rejected.

Speaking later at the World Economic Forum in Davos , Habeck urged Hungary to work harder to find a solution.

He said: “There are different solutions for different countries. I expect everyone, including Hungary to work on a solution.”