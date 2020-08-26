Germany extends job support scheme – contrasting with UK's approach

Germany has extended its job-support programme that subsidises workers’ wages at coronavirus-hit firms until the end of 2021.

The move contrasts sharply with the UK’s approach. British chancellor Rishi Sunak has pledged to end the country’s “furlough” scheme in October.

Germany’s scheme, known as “short-time work” or “Kurzarbeit”, allows employees to work shorter hours with the state topping up their wages. This means they can stay on a company’s books.

Kurzarbeit was originally scheduled to expire in March 2021. But German Chancellor Angela Merkel extended it until the end of next year after a meeting in Berlin that ended late last night.

More to follow.