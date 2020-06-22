German banks press EU for action on Brexit equivalence

The Association of German Banks (BDB) has called for the EU to prioritise equivalence rules in discussions surrounding the UK’s upcoming exit, arguing they are vital for achieving market and financial stability on both sides.

“Clarity regarding future market access arrangements should be provided at the earliest possible date,” the BDB said in a position paper.

It also called for a comprehensive free trade agreement to be established, alongside strengthening “the EU internal market and market infrastructure”.

Read more: No-deal Brexit can’t be ruled out but not in UK’s interest, says French minister

Britain left the EU on 31 January, but talks on future relations have so far made little progress. The UK wants a trade deal with no tariffs or quotas and few strings, while the EU wants a closer alliance that would also cover security, climate and transport, and strongly aligned regulations.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU leaders say a deal is achievable, but both sides say time is running out and the prospect of no-deal remains.

A transition period during which Britain remains part of the EU’s customs union and single market expires at the end of the year and the PM has ruled out extending it.

Meanwhile diplomats and officials have said this week that the EU could soften its demands in trade talks that Britain follow its state aid rules.

Read more: Michael Gove ‘concerned’ at how few UK businesses have made Brexit preparations

The EU says they are essential to open its single market to British products without the risk of being undercut by laxer standards. However Westminster rejects being bound by EU state aid rules since escaping the bloc’s laws and jurisdiction was a major Brexit promise to voters.

“A possible ‘landing zone’ could be taking a snapshot at the end of the transition period to define common standards from which the sides would not slip,” a diplomat told Reuters.