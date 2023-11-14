Gensler and CBRE to reposition ‘sustainable future’ London office space for 10 Gresham Street

CGI of 10 Gresham Street, Courtesy CBRE Investment Management

The architectural legacy of 10 Gresham Street will soon be met with a “sustainable future” office environment as design and planning firm Gensler has been granted planning consent to refurbish the area.

In partnership with CBRE Investment Management, the two will work together to create a sustainable high-performance office environment.

The project, which is anticipated to be completed by the first quarter of 2025, is estimated to deliver £7m worth of social benefits — from education outreach and volunteering opportunities to various well-being programs.

Richard Harrison, co‑managing director, and principal at Gensler, said: “We are delighted to partner with CBRE Investment Management to reimagine 10 Gresham Street which will be one of the leading sustainable and low-carbon refurbishments in the London market.

“Setting new standards by enhancing biodiversity while also being powered by clean, 100% electric energy, 10 Gresham Street will usher in a new sustainable future for the architectural landscape of the city.”

The refurbishment has a goal to minimise the embodied carbon through re-purposing and recycling materials and maintaining the original structure to create a zero-emission building.

Matthew Barratt, director and office asset manager at CBRE Investment Management, added: “This is an exciting opportunity to revitalise an iconic office building into super prime office space.

“In the City of London currently, there’s increasing demand and limited supply of premium-quality, highly sustainable office space focused on employee health and wellbeing. This refurbishment repositions 10 Gresham Street with the aim to meet the demands and expectations of the modern-day occupier.”