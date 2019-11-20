General Election 2019: Liberal Democrats manifesto pitch as 'natural home of business'

The Liberal Democrats are pitching themselves as the “natural home of business” with a slew of policies due to be unveiled in its manifesto that it claims will bolster the UK’s economy.

Warning of challenges including artificial intelligence, climate change and Brexit, the Lib Dems argue that the two main parties are backwards looking in their approach to business and the economy.

Among its key pledges are a boost to research and development funding to make the UK an “innovation-led economy”, as well as its skills wallet to help lifetime training.

Jo Swinson’s party – which is hoping to win seats in West London including Kensington, Putney and Chelsea & Fulham – will reform the country’s tax regime, pushing corporation tax back up to 20 per cent, abolishing the capital gains tax-free allowance in favour of taxing capital gains and salaries through a single allowance and scrap the marriage tax allowance.

A Lib Dem government would also scrap business rates, replacing it with a “commercial landowner levy” that would be based on land value rather than the entire capital value.

The party, which makes the case for “business as a force for good” says it will give staff in large companies the right to request shares, have staff representatives on remuneration committees or executive boards, extending the sceop of the public interest test on overseas takeovers and “binding and public votes” of shareholders on executive pay.

The party also wants to “strengthen the ability of unions to represent workers effectively in the modern economy”, and sets out a number of policies to tackle zero-hours contracts including setting a 20 per cent higher minimum wage “to compensate them for the uncertainty of fluctuating hours of work”. Staff will also be given the right to request a fixed-hours contract after 12 months on a zero-hours contract, which is “not to be unreasonably refused”.

Channelling the Lib Dems’ glory days in the Cameron-Clegg coalition, Swinson’s new manifesto also sets out plans to create a new government role – minister of well-being, and create a New Zealand-style “wellbeing budget” – that will go beyond the economic considerations of any policies.

“We are facing profound economic changes that demand new partnerships between government and business… However, neither Labour nor the Conservatives are capable of guiding the economy through these challenges,” the party’s manifesto, published today, will say.

“Both parties are reaching to the past for answers that are no longer relevant.

“The Conservatives are pursuing a deregulated, low-tax Brexit that will set our economy back for generations; Labour are facilitating Brexit while seeking to renationalise their way back to a form of 1970s socialism. Liberal Democrats are now the natural home of business: we are the only party with a new plan for a brighter economic future.”

