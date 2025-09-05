General can shine brightest on seasonal return

Bulb General was a winner at Sha Tin in July.

HONG Kong racing is back as the 2025/26 season gets underway at Sha Tin on Sunday with a 10-race programme, featuring the eagerly awaited HKSAR Chief Executive’s Cup (7.00am), a handicap over six furlongs.

All eyes will be on one horse, the world’s highest-rated sprinter Ka Ying Rising, as he steps out on to the turf in an attempt to win this race for a record second time.

More importantly for his connections, this contest is being used as a stepping stone before their champion lines up in the world’s richest turf race, The Everest, worth £7.8m, in Sydney, Australia, on 18th October.

Two sizzling trials suggest the David Hayes-trained flying machine – unbeaten in his last dozen races – is not too far off his peak, and the majority of racegoers will anticipate a result of Ka Ying Rising first, and daylight second.

Jockey Zac Purton as per normal, is more pessimistic, suggesting with so many fast-starting rivals vying for the lead, the race could become messy, while carrying top-weight and the possibility of rain, have also served to temper his enthusiasm.

It will, however, be a major shock if he tastes defeat, and the best advice is to watch and enjoy.

For those seeking to place a wager, maybe Beauty Waves, rejuvenated since joining Tony Cruz’s yard, is worth including in a forecast.

Read more Wally Pyrah previews the 2025/26 Hong Kong season

Of more interest as a betting medium on the card, is to support fast improving BULB GENERAL, who seeks to defy a penalty in the Lantau Peak Handicap (10.45am) over six furlongs.

Having caught the eye on his debut behind two useful gallopers Crossborderpegasus and Ahren last February, a bout of colic kept the four-year-old off the track for five months before reappearing over the course and distance in July.

On that occasion, he produced an impressive finishing-kick from the back of the pack to win cosily, and in the process produced a rapid closing 400m sectional time, which was only just pipped as the fastest of the day, by Group Three winner Bundle Award, who carried 16 pounds less.

That form stands out in this company, and with a recent trial encouraging, he can provide a welcome winner for trainer Jamie Richards.

POINTERS

Bulb General 10.45am Sha Tin