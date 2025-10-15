Gen Z dream of early retirement while ignoring alarm bells

Gen Z have been warned to invest more if they want to retire early

Young Brits are eyeing an early retirement, due to a growing belief that investing the minimum will be enough to fund their dream later life, ignoring warnings their savings are falling short.

According to Standard Life, on average Gen Z hold ambitious aspirations to retire at 60, earlier than any other generation and years before they are eligible to take their State Pension at 66, which is expected to rise to 68 by the time they retire.

However, only 13 per cent cited pension savings as one of their top financial priorities, while nearly 60 per cent believed that simply being auto-enrolled into a workplace pension allows them to save enough for retirement, lulling them into a false sense of security.

The younger generation is holding firm to this belief in spite of industry figures consistently voicing the dangers of both under investing and allocating money into high risk investments.

Instead, Gen Z admitted they would rather focus on short term priorities, with 30 per cent saving for holidays, while 29 per cent opted to focus on getting on the property ladder.

Catherine Foot, director of the Standard Life Centre for the Future of Retirement said: “Gen Z are at the start of their financial lives and are understandably aiming high with ambitions to retire at 60.

“Althrough they do have the benefit of time…their aspirations and approach to saving may not match the financial realities ahead.

“It’s no surprise that short term goals feel more urgent than prioritising pension saving, but the danger is that long-term planning slips too far down the list and by relying on auto enrolment contributions, many are at risk of falling short in later life.”

Digital world and risky investments

Social media and AI is also having an impact on Gen Z investment habits, with the generation having a greater reliance on digital tools than older Brits.

Nearly a fifth reported turning to AI, including chatbots, for financial advice, while 22 per cent relied on ‘finfluencers’ despite both being unregulated sources unable to offer tailored, individual advice.

In contrast, only 8 per cent of Boomers and Gen X said they used AI and social media for financial guidance.

Meanwhile, nearly 50 per cent of 18-28 year olds said they were willing to take greater investment risks in order to generate higher returns, with a quarter choosing to invest in crypto, which is known for being increasingly volatile.

Foot said: “Shaped by a digital-first world, Gen Z also bring a fresh perspective to saving and investing.

“Influenced by social media, AI, the benefits of investing, and new asset classes like crypto, they are more open to risk and innovation than previous generations.

“That energy creates real opportunities – but it also underlines the importance of trusted, accessible guidance to help them cut through volatility and avoid possible unexpected pitfalls, and it’s important not to ignore the benefits of pension saving alongside this.”