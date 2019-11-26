Gatwick enjoys strong summer as airlines open new routes at the airport

Gatwick enjoyed soaring profit in the first half of the financial year on the back of several airlines launching new routes from the airport.

The UK’s second-biggest airport enjoyed a strong summer trading period, with 26.6m passengers passing through the gates.

The figures

Core profit was £350.6m for the six months to 30 September, a 7.9 per cent rise on the same period last year.

Revenue rose 5.6 per cent to £541.3m, while passenger numbers increase 0.2 per cent for the period, equating to 56,803 extra customers using the airport.

Net retail income increased by 3.6 per cent to £109.9m, with an increase in income per passenger of 3.3 per cent to £4.1m.

More to follow.