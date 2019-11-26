City Talk
Schroders Talk
Following the crowd: Good for survival - bad for investment
Tuesday 26 November 2019 8:56 am

Gatwick enjoys strong summer as airlines open new routes at the airport


Share

Gatwick enjoyed soaring profit in the first half of the financial year on the back of several airlines launching new routes from the airport.

The UK’s second-biggest airport enjoyed a strong summer trading period, with 26.6m passengers passing through the gates.

The figures

Core profit was £350.6m for the six months to 30 September, a 7.9 per cent rise on the same period last year.

Revenue rose 5.6 per cent to £541.3m, while passenger numbers increase 0.2 per cent for the period, equating to 56,803 extra customers using the airport.


Net retail income increased by 3.6 per cent to £109.9m, with an increase in income per passenger of 3.3 per cent to £4.1m.

More to follow.

Share


Tags:


Related articles

Global technology company Smiths Group today announced that its guidance for the year remained unchanged, based on a strong first quarter performance.

Smiths Group shares jump on the back of strong first quarter growth

Edward Thicknesse
London-listed Diploma today announced that it would list its final dividend by 15 per cent, after posting strong double-digit growth in both earnings and revenue.

Diploma raises dividend on the back of strong 2019 performance

Edward Thicknesse

Taylor Wimpey reports strong demand for homes in second half

Jessica Clark