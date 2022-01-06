Gatwick Airport diverts flights after control tower hit by IT problems

Gatwick Airport has diverted a number of flights after IT issues in its air traffic control tower earlier today.

A spokesperson for the Surrey-based airport said IT issues this morning had resulted in three diverted flights.

“We continue to experience delays with both arrivals and departures, and are working to fully resolve this as soon as possible,” the spokesperson added.

In an update, the airport tweeted to inform passengers that while the IT issues had been resolved, customers should expect delays.

The airport said: “Earlier IT issues in the Air Traffic Control tower this morning have been resolved and flights are arriving and departing the airport as normal.

"Some flights may still experience delays and we advise you to check the status of your flight with your airline."

“Some flights may still experience delays and we advise you to check the status of your flight with your airline.”

Flights were halted from landing at the airport between around 7.30am and 8.10am on Thursday morning, with flights directed to London Heathrow and Luton.

The diverted planes included two British Airways planes, arriving from Florida and Antigua, which were sent to London Heathrow.

An easyJet flight, arriving from Belfast, was sent to Luton airport.