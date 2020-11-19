Game over: Major retailer websites crash amid PS5 release frenzy

The websites of major retailers including Amazon, John Lewis and Currys crashed this morning after frenzied gamers rushed to get their hands on the new PS5.

Shoppers hoping to get their hands on the latest console also ran into problems on the Tesco and Game websites, as retailers were overwhelmed by demand.

Amazon released its supply of PS5s at noon, but the listing immediately crashed as consumers flooded the website.

The site came back online shortly afterwards but with no more consoles available, forcing frustrated Brits to flock to the German version of the site.

Currys, which was forced to put its 9am release on hold, has now said that it is out of stock.

“We know that this is disappointing news, and we are working super hard to get more stock,” the company wrote in a tweet.

John Lewis’ website is now up and running again, but a statement on the site warns customers that it is out of stock.

The surging demand came as Sony today released the PS5 in the UK.

Sony has promised that its next-generation console offers superfast speeds and a more immersive gaming experience.

The tech firm yesterday launched a marketing stunt to celebrate the release, taking over the iconic roundels at Oxford Circus station with its own distinctive controller symbols.

Sony chose to launch the stunt outside the Regent Street headquarters of Microsoft — a playful jibe at its rival, which released its new Xbox console last week.