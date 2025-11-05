Game Developers Can Now Capture More Holiday Demand With Xsolla’s Expanded Payments Portfolio

Xsolla, a global video game commerce company that helps developers launch, grow, and monetize their games, today announced new local payment methods across key markets in Europe, Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Timed for the peak holiday season, this expansion helps developers reduce friction at checkout and convert seasonal demand into long-term engagement.

The expansion introduces 10 new local payment options that match how players already pay in their home markets, including:

Europe: MB Way (Portugal) adds nationwide, mobile-first checkout with instant confirmations and broad recognition.

“Holiday launches are won or lost at checkout,” said Chris Hewish, President at Xsolla. “By adding preferred local payment methods players already trust from digital wallets across Africa and Latin America to BNPL options in Japan and mobile wallets in Taiwan and Portugal, we’re helping studios turn festive demand into loyal long-term relationships.”

Across these regions, mobile wallets, Pay-by-Bank, and flexible credit options continue to outpace traditional cards, especially among younger, mobile-first players. Aligning with local rails delivers instant confirmation, familiar authentication, and materially higher completion rates during peak holiday volume periods.

For more information about Xsolla’s expanded payment coverage and how to enable these methods, please visit: xsolla.pro/RNPM25

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global commerce company with robust tools and services to help developers solve the inherent challenges of the video game industry. From indie to AAA, companies partner with Xsolla to help them fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games. Grounded in the belief in the future of video games, Xsolla is resolute in the mission to bring opportunities together, and continually make new resources available to creators. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, Xsolla operates as the merchant of record and has helped over 1,500+ game developers to reach more players and grow their businesses around the world. With more paths to profits and ways to win, developers have all the things needed to enjoy the game.

